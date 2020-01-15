Asian Fintech Price Hits $0.0086 on Major Exchanges (AFIN)

Asian Fintech (CURRENCY:AFIN) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Over the last week, Asian Fintech has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. Asian Fintech has a total market cap of $2.16 million and approximately $48,844.00 worth of Asian Fintech was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Asian Fintech token can currently be purchased for $0.0086 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Crex24 and LATOKEN.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $285.68 or 0.03262083 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011426 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00200678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00027450 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00128872 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Asian Fintech Token Profile

Asian Fintech’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. The official website for Asian Fintech is www.afincoin.io . The official message board for Asian Fintech is medium.com/@afincoin . Asian Fintech’s official Twitter account is @AfinCoin

Asian Fintech Token Trading

Asian Fintech can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, LATOKEN and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asian Fintech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Asian Fintech should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Asian Fintech using one of the exchanges listed above.

