Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Purchased by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 370,066 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,654 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $44,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 2.6% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,072,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $754,697,000 after buying an additional 155,276 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 3.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,877,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,849,000 after buying an additional 141,490 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,206,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,971,000 after buying an additional 18,950 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 9,715.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 398,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,025,000 after buying an additional 394,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Technology during the second quarter worth $44,241,000. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Aspen Technology stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $140.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,274. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.41 and a twelve month high of $142.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.34 and a 200-day moving average of $125.70. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.30. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 67.12% and a net margin of 43.83%. The business had revenue of $134.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AZPN. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

In other news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $269,854.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,878.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

