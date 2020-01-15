Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.37

Shares of Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.37 and traded as high as $1.38. Athersys shares last traded at $1.31, with a volume of 84,172 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.92.

Get Athersys alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $216.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average is $1.36.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Athersys had a negative return on equity of 131.22% and a negative net margin of 458.03%. The business had revenue of ($0.36) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 million.

In other Athersys news, COO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $35,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 499,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,574.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATHX. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Athersys by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,223,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,446,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Athersys by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 159,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Athersys by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 61,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 19,252 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Athersys by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 21,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Athersys by 5.5% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 433,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 22,400 shares in the last quarter. 21.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Athersys Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATHX)

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Athersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.