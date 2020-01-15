Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT) Short Interest Update

Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 384,200 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the December 15th total of 417,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 252,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Separately, ValuEngine raised Atlantic Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.88.
Shares of AT stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $2.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,856. The stock has a market cap of $259.57 million, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.36 and a 200-day moving average of $2.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.05. Atlantic Power has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $3.02.
In other Atlantic Power news, insider James Patrick D’angelo sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total value of $216,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,515.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Power by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 776,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 218,039 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlantic Power by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 100,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 27,360 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Atlantic Power by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 44,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 18,591 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlantic Power by 14.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 927,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 113,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Atlantic Power during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 62.08% of the company’s stock.
Atlantic Power Company Profile
Atlantic Power Corp. is a power producer company, which engages in owning power generation assets. The firm operates through its segments: East U.S., West U.S., Canada and Un-Allocated Corporate. It projects sell electricity and steam to investment-grade utilities and creditworthy large customers under long term Power Purchase Agreements.
