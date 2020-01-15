Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT) Short Interest Update

Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 384,200 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the December 15th total of 417,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 252,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Atlantic Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.88.

Shares of AT stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $2.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,856. The stock has a market cap of $259.57 million, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.36 and a 200-day moving average of $2.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.05. Atlantic Power has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $3.02.

Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $71.10 million during the quarter. Atlantic Power had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 743.78%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlantic Power will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atlantic Power news, insider James Patrick D’angelo sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total value of $216,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,515.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Power by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 776,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 218,039 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlantic Power by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 100,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 27,360 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Atlantic Power by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 44,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 18,591 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlantic Power by 14.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 927,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 113,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Atlantic Power during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 62.08% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Power Company Profile

Atlantic Power Corp. is a power producer company, which engages in owning power generation assets. The firm operates through its segments: East U.S., West U.S., Canada and Un-Allocated Corporate. It projects sell electricity and steam to investment-grade utilities and creditworthy large customers under long term Power Purchase Agreements.

