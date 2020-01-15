Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Decreases Stake in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lessened its stake in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Cable One were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CABO. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 7.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cable One in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Cable One during the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cable One by 140.0% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Cable One during the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Cable One alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CABO. ValuEngine cut shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,400.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,506.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,339.60.

In other Cable One news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,509.50, for a total value of $344,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,701.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,510.15, for a total transaction of $1,084,287.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,373,394.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CABO opened at $1,668.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.99 and a beta of 0.43. Cable One Inc has a 1-year low of $828.75 and a 1-year high of $1,713.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,531.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,345.66.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $8.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.25 by $0.43. Cable One had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $284.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cable One Inc will post 31.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.