Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 939 Shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lessened its position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp owned 0.09% of Tekla Life Sciences Investors worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 13,053 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 102,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 7,499 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 281,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,252,000 after acquiring an additional 6,920 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP bought a new stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HQL opened at $17.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.33. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 12 month low of $14.57 and a 12 month high of $18.00.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

