AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,242 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,675 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for about 0.4% of Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T opened at $38.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.92 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.73.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $44.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.09%.

Several equities analysts have commented on T shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. HSBC downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Standpoint Research downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.22.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

