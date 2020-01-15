Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AudioEye Inc. engages in creating cloud-based cross-platform/cross-browser screen reader solution for web browsing. It focuses on creating voice driven technologies to enhance the mobility, usability, and accessibility of the Internet based content in the United States. The company develops patented, Internet content publication, and distribution software that enables conversion of any media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on any Internet connected device. It offers Audio Internet (R), a software as a service technology platform to Internet and mobile publishers, developers, owners, and operators. AudioEye Inc. is based in Tucson, Arizona. “

Get Audioeye alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Securities began coverage on shares of Audioeye in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley set a $9.80 target price on shares of Audioeye and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Audioeye from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.27.

AEYE stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.81. The company had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $45.29 million, a PE ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.99 and a 200 day moving average of $4.90. Audioeye has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $12.40.

Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). Audioeye had a negative net margin of 86.70% and a negative return on equity of 191.90%. The business had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 million. Analysts anticipate that Audioeye will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEYE. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Audioeye by 106.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 534,302 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Audioeye in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Audioeye in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

Audioeye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc provides Web accessibility solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company develops patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Audioeye (AEYE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Audioeye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audioeye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.