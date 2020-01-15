Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Shares Gap Up to $1.79

Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.73, but opened at $1.79. Aurora Cannabis shares last traded at $2.05, with a volume of 76,743,139 shares traded.

A number of research firms have commented on ACB. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 target price (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.40 target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from to in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, CIBC began coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.86.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day moving average is $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 124.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $57.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.82 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Aurora Cannabis by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Aurora Cannabis by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aurora Cannabis by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 27,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in Aurora Cannabis by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 16,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Aurora Cannabis by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

