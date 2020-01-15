Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Bought by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 111.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,756 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,214,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,318,005,000 after buying an additional 644,178 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,955,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,117,899,000 after buying an additional 368,108 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,152,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,106,583,000 after acquiring an additional 66,942 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,414,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,391,241,000 after acquiring an additional 516,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 40,836.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,719,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $780,281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,708,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.11.

ADP stock traded up $1.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.81. 2,096,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,401,271. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.86. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $131.84 and a 52 week high of $174.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 46.94%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total transaction of $340,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,372,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total value of $8,184,699.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,899 shares in the company, valued at $24,416,930.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

