Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

AVDL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Laidlaw upped their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.83.

NASDAQ:AVDL traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $7.25. 3,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,548. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.78 and a 200-day moving average of $4.11. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $8.00.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.23 million for the quarter. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 136.46% and a negative return on equity of 608.01%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Avadel Pharmaceuticals news, Director Eric J. Ende purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $57,600.00. Also, Director Geoffrey Michael Glass purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $106,000.00. Insiders have purchased 59,000 shares of company stock worth $317,880 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 36,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 263.6% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 98,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 71,328 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 717,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 802,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 144,270 shares in the last quarter. 51.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

