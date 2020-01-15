Avianca (NYSE:AVH) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.36

Avianca Holdings SA (NYSE:AVH) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.36 and traded as low as $4.26. Avianca shares last traded at $4.28, with a volume of 833 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avianca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a market cap of $363.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.93.

Avianca (NYSE:AVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The transportation company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Avianca had a negative net margin of 10.71% and a negative return on equity of 110.89%. Equities analysts predict that Avianca Holdings SA will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Perry Michael purchased 36,111,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.64 per share, for a total transaction of $22,930,554.85.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVH. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avianca by 1,381.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 254,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 237,023 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Avianca by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,612,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after acquiring an additional 127,857 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Avianca by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 182,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 52,731 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avianca in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avianca Company Profile (NYSE:AVH)

Avianca Holdings SA, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in North America, Central America, the Caribbean, Colombia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It also offers aircraft maintenance, crew training, and other airport services to other carriers, as well as travel and cargo related services to its customers.

