Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.30.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVID shares. B. Riley started coverage on Avid Technology in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. ValuEngine lowered Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Avid Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,936,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,780,000 after acquiring an additional 27,641 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Avid Technology by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,961,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,887,000 after purchasing an additional 158,941 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Avid Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,175,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Avid Technology by 1,206.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 369,816 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Avid Technology by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 331,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 10,665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVID traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.12. The stock had a trading volume of 17,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,711. Avid Technology has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $10.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.70. The company has a market capitalization of $359.03 million, a P/E ratio of 76.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.96.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The company had revenue of $93.46 million for the quarter. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 10.84% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. Sell-side analysts expect that Avid Technology will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, which is used to edit video content, such as television programming, commercials, and films; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; and Maestro product line solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows.

