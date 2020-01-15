Aviva (LON:AV) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $404.35

Aviva plc (LON:AV) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $404.35 and traded as high as $416.16. Aviva shares last traded at $411.60, with a volume of 6,679,374 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AV shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays lowered Aviva to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 551 ($7.25) to GBX 461 ($6.06) in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup lowered Aviva to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 460 ($6.05) to GBX 414 ($5.45) in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Aviva from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 470 ($6.18) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Aviva to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Aviva presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 482.55 ($6.35).

The company has a market cap of $16.02 billion and a PE ratio of 7.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 412.69 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 404.23.

In other news, insider Belen Romana Garcia bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 422 ($5.55) per share, for a total transaction of £5,908 ($7,771.64).

Aviva Company Profile (LON:AV)

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles and medical expenses, as well as property and liability, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

