Axcella Health Inc (NASDAQ:AXLA) Receives $22.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Axcella Health Inc (NASDAQ:AXLA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on AXLA. ValuEngine raised Axcella Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axcella Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXLA opened at $4.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.75, a current ratio of 11.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Axcella Health has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $15.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.93 and its 200-day moving average is $5.89.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.04). Equities analysts anticipate that Axcella Health will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axcella Health news, Director David R. Epstein bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.55 per share, with a total value of $49,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,640.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXLA. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Axcella Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Axcella Health during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. KCL Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Axcella Health during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Axcella Health during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Axcella Health during the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. 62.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

