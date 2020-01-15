Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $61.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BanColombia is Colombia’s largest bank in terms of assets and also has the largest market participation in deposit products and loans. “

CIB has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Santander upgraded shares of Bancolombia from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Shares of CIB stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.22. The stock had a trading volume of 129,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,500. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Bancolombia has a 12 month low of $42.99 and a 12 month high of $56.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.75.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. Bancolombia had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bancolombia will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bancolombia by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,841,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,073,000 after purchasing an additional 26,028 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Bancolombia during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,406,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 103.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,065,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,496 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 0.6% during the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,982,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,019,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 24.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 747,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,946,000 after acquiring an additional 148,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.19% of the company’s stock.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

