Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Pasadena Private Wealth LLC

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,234 shares during the quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 1,905.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,055,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,741,604,000 after acquiring an additional 57,060,331 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 35.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 74,659,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,165,116,000 after buying an additional 19,688,816 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $523,079,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 25.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,822,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,226,000 after buying an additional 4,055,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 43.5% during the second quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 11,662,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,218,000 after buying an additional 3,532,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock opened at $35.32 on Wednesday. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $26.05 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.85. The company has a market cap of $317.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $22.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

In other Bank of America news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $203,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kathleen A. Knox sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $1,209,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,381.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.45.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

