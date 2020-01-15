BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

BFIN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BankFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BankFinancial in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BankFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of BankFinancial by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,082,000 after acquiring an additional 19,663 shares during the period. JCSD Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BankFinancial in the 3rd quarter worth $867,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BankFinancial by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of BankFinancial by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of BankFinancial by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

BankFinancial stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.79. 12,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,572. BankFinancial has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $198.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.83.

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. BankFinancial had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $14.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BankFinancial will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BankFinancial

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides commercial, family, and personal banking products and services in Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

