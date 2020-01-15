Barclays’ (BARC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Barclays (LON:BARC) in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 250 ($3.29) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 208 ($2.74) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.43) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 209 ($2.75) to GBX 244 ($3.21) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Barclays currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 209.33 ($2.75).

Shares of LON BARC opened at GBX 178.98 ($2.35) on Tuesday. Barclays has a 1 year low of GBX 131.04 ($1.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 192.99 ($2.54). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 177.99 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 160.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.72.

In other Barclays news, insider Dawn Fitzpatrick acquired 473,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.24) per share, for a total transaction of £804,790.20 ($1,058,655.88).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

