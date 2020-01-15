Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.43

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.43 and traded as high as $17.98. Barrick Gold shares last traded at $17.75, with a volume of 8,892,982 shares traded.

GOLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Barrick Gold from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.95.

The stock has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.14, a PEG ratio of 13.17 and a beta of -0.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.44.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 15.85%. Research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

