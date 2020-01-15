Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.99

Barrick Gold Corp (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.99 and traded as high as $23.45. Barrick Gold shares last traded at $23.39, with a volume of 2,016,297 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABX shares. Eight Capital raised Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Accountability Research raised Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$23.96.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.00. The stock has a market cap of $41.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.58, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.43 billion. Equities analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 28th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.88%.

About Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Corporation explores for and develops mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a 50% interest in the Veladero, a gold mine located in Argentina; 50% interest in the Kalgoorlie gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in the Porgera gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zaldívar, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.