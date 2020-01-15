BBA AVIATION PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:BBAVY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BBA AVIATION PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:BBAVY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Signature Aviation PLC provides air transport support services. The Company offers fueling, ground handling, passenger pilot, line maintenance and technical support services, as well as aftermarket facilities such as manufacturing of aircraft equipment. Signature Aviation PLC, formerly known as BBA Aviation plc, is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BBAVY. HSBC lowered shares of BBA AVIATION PL/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BBA AVIATION PL/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of BBA AVIATION PL/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Shares of BBAVY opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.37. BBA AVIATION PL/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74.

BBA Aviation plc provides aviation support and aftermarket services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Signature and Ontic segments. The company operates Signature Flight Support, a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including fueling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for overnight parking and home based aircraft storage; technical support, line and heavy maintenance, inspection, and aircraft on ground (AoG) services through Signature TECHNICAir; Signature ELITE class that provides Signature service and accommodation to commercial travelers; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management for passengers, operators, and pilots of the B&GA fleet.

