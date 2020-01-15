BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.73.

Several analysts have recently commented on BCE shares. Morgan Stanley cut BCE from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. National Bank Financial upgraded BCE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th.

BCE stock opened at $46.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.20. BCE has a 52-week low of $41.40 and a 52-week high of $49.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.36.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.21. BCE had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that BCE will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.597 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous dividend of $0.56. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,444,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $429,544,000 after purchasing an additional 415,829 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 95.6% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,103,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,200 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 17.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,278,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,642,000 after purchasing an additional 331,377 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in BCE by 18.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,986,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,357,000 after acquiring an additional 302,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BCE by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,748,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,533,000 after acquiring an additional 16,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

