Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Beazer Homes USA, Inc. designs, builds and sells single family homes. The company designs homes to appeal primarily to entry-level and first move-up home buyers. Their objective is to provide customers with homes that incorporate quality and value. The company’s subsidiary, Beazer Mortgage, originates the mortgages for the company’s home buyers. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

BZH stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.33. 8,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,328. Beazer Homes USA has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $16.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.57. The company has a market capitalization of $476.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 12.65.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The construction company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.43). Beazer Homes USA had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $773.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Beazer Homes USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Beazer Homes USA news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 20,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $318,319.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,226,329.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total value of $149,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 275,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,129,160.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,392 shares of company stock valued at $618,719. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BZH. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the first quarter worth about $10,786,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 96.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 32.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 323,110 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 78,385 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 14.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 119,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 14,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 803,562 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,722,000 after purchasing an additional 13,886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

