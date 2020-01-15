Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Trading Up 4.4%

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:BLCM) shares were up 4.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.81 and last traded at $1.83, approximately 1,682,088 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 1,621,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BLCM shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.64.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01). Bellicum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,768.13% and a negative return on equity of 280.67%. The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. As a group, analysts predict that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLCM. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 58.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,564,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 579,000 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its holdings in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 293.8% during the second quarter. AXA now owns 140,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 104,900 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 1,497.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 24,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 23,088 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 256.6% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 54,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 39,100 shares during the last quarter. 39.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLCM)

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include Rivo-cel that is in Phase II/III clinical trials to improve hematopoietic stem cell transplantation outcomes in the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including leukemias, lymphomas, and inherited blood disorders; and BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen.

