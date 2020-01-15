Bendigo and Adelaide Bank (ASX:BEN) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.96

Shares of Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Ltd (ASX:BEN) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.96 and traded as high as $10.09. Bendigo and Adelaide Bank shares last traded at $10.04, with a volume of 1,018,435 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is A$9.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$10.85.

In related news, insider Marnie Baker 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th.

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to retail customers and small to medium sized businesses in Australia. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Business, and Agribusiness. The company offers commercial, residential, and consumer finance services; and deposit-taking, payment, wealth management, treasury, and foreign exchange services.

