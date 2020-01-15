Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Stock Price Down 8.5%

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)’s share price traded down 8.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $106.11 and last traded at $107.08, 22,971,173 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 28% from the average session volume of 17,984,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.05.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Beyond Meat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Beyond Meat from $115.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group began coverage on Beyond Meat in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.77.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 6.38.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $91.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.35 million. The company’s revenue was up 250.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,640,000.00. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 4,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $303,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,805,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 337,193 shares of company stock worth $27,090,653 in the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 20,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 580.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

