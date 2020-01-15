BidaskClub Downgrades Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Veritex from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on Veritex from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Stephens set a $29.00 target price on Veritex and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Shares of VBTX traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.05. 2,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,180. Veritex has a 52-week low of $21.76 and a 52-week high of $29.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.54.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Veritex had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veritex will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $47,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,852.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blake Bozman sold 15,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $374,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,884,870.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,600 shares of company stock worth $615,040. 3.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VBTX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Veritex by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 5.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 8.6% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Veritex by 6.3% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in Veritex by 4.0% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 32,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

