BidaskClub Lowers eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on EBAY. Benchmark decreased their target price on eBay from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on eBay from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Mizuho decreased their target price on eBay from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a hold rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.73.

Shares of EBAY opened at $35.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.55 and a 200 day moving average of $38.00. eBay has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that eBay will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

In other news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $281,480.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,470. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in eBay by 1,128.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,368,581 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $449,059,000 after purchasing an additional 10,443,045 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in eBay by 3,187.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,771,690 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $69,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,804 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in eBay by 43.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,979,812 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $155,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,216 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in eBay by 25.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,796,481 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $227,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in eBay by 45.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,104,213 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $122,617,000 after purchasing an additional 974,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

