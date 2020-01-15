BidaskClub Upgrades Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MMSI. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $59.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America set a $37.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Merit Medical Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.22.

Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $38.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.01. Merit Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $63.64.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $243.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.53 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 1.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New acquired 935,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.59 per share, for a total transaction of $14,576,650.00. Also, CFO Raul Jr. Parra acquired 2,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $64,387.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 137.4% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,045,887 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,217 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,567,745 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $510,294,000 after acquiring an additional 502,387 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 65.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 971,691 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,874,000 after acquiring an additional 384,332 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1,385.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 401,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,908,000 after acquiring an additional 374,384 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 100.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 704,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,447,000 after acquiring an additional 353,340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

