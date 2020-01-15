Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Updates Q4 2019 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) updated its fourth quarter 2019

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.02-0.04 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $244.1-244.1 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $248.68 million.Big 5 Sporting Goods also updated its FY 2019

After-Hours guidance to 0.40-0.42 EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

NASDAQ BGFV opened at $4.06 on Wednesday. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $4.78. The stock has a market cap of $87.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.75 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $266.15 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Big 5 Sporting Goods will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company offers athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

