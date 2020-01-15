Biopharma Credit (LON:BPCR) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Biopharma Credit PLC (LON:BPCR) shares rose 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.02 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.01 ($0.01), approximately 655,904 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 921% from the average daily volume of 64,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.01 ($0.01).

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.88 million and a P/E ratio of 10.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.01 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.02.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Biopharma Credit’s payout ratio is 74.47%.

BioPharma Credit PLC, an investment trust, invests in interest-bearing debt assets secured by royalties or other cash flows derived from the royalties and sales of life sciences products. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Exeter, the United Kingdom.

