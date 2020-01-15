Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Shares Sold by Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV reduced its position in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BTZ. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 986,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,799,000 after acquiring an additional 283,628 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 769,549 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,481,000 after acquiring an additional 177,102 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,357,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,508,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,570,000 after acquiring an additional 87,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,004,000.

Shares of BTZ stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $14.20. 279,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,531. Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 1-year low of $11.64 and a 1-year high of $14.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.84 and its 200 day moving average is $13.57.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.084 per share. This is a positive change from Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

