Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

BLBD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Blue Bird from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blue Bird from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Blue Bird in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of BLBD stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,731. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.83. Blue Bird has a 52 week low of $16.37 and a 52 week high of $23.99. The company has a market cap of $575.59 million, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.05.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). Blue Bird had a net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 56.27%. The firm had revenue of $343.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blue Bird will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLBD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Blue Bird by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 20,652 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Blue Bird by 18,057.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Blue Bird by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Blue Bird by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after acquiring an additional 23,399 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Blue Bird by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares during the period. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

