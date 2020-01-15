Blue Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $246,938.00 (BLUE)

Blue Protocol (CURRENCY:BLUE) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. During the last seven days, Blue Protocol has traded 43.9% lower against the dollar. Blue Protocol has a total market cap of $246,938.00 and $118.00 worth of Blue Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blue Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, TOPBTC, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Blue Protocol Profile

Blue Protocol is a token. Its launch date was October 17th, 2017. Blue Protocol’s total supply is 42,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,645,278 tokens. Blue Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EthereumBlue . The Reddit community for Blue Protocol is /r/BlueCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Blue Protocol is www.blueprotocol.com . The official message board for Blue Protocol is t.co/RoxhCbc3ku

Buying and Selling Blue Protocol

Blue Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX, CoinExchange, TOPBTC and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blue Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blue Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blue Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

