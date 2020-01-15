Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Acquires 316 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Becton Dickinson and accounts for approximately 1.1% of Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $4,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,250,739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,631,529,000 after purchasing an additional 131,536 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,018,011 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,800,769,000 after buying an additional 520,350 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 66.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,887,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,231,621,000 after buying an additional 1,955,095 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 4.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,901,319 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $731,162,000 after buying an additional 114,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 33.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,152,328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $544,452,000 after buying an additional 543,512 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BDX stock traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $277.84. 31,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,217. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $267.48 and its 200-day moving average is $255.96. The company has a market cap of $74.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Becton Dickinson and Co has a fifty-two week low of $221.47 and a fifty-two week high of $277.45.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This is an increase from Becton Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.05%.

In other news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 33,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.28, for a total transaction of $9,051,257.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,989,759.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.57, for a total value of $3,087,516.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,393 shares in the company, valued at $59,857,619.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,231 shares of company stock worth $24,787,690. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BDX. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Barclays downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

