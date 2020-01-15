Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Boosts Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 70.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,211 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,508 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 78.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.1% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,483,927 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 258,073 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 408.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. 72.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSCO stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.08. The company had a trading volume of 7,468,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,705,336. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.00 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.18. The stock has a market cap of $199.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $480,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,199 shares in the company, valued at $7,716,237.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 39,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $1,765,713.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 137,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,177,013.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.70.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

