Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,262,218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,897,635,000 after acquiring an additional 686,421 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in Danaher by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,772,773 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $689,332,000 after buying an additional 54,323 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 10,853.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,664,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $523,790,000 after buying an additional 3,631,465 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,984,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $431,023,000 after buying an additional 73,456 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,947,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $425,660,000 after buying an additional 129,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.36. The stock had a trading volume of 108,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,396,703. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $104.04 and a 12 month high of $161.99. The company has a market capitalization of $113.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.62 and its 200 day moving average is $143.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.04%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Wolfe Research set a $154.00 price objective on Danaher and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Danaher from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.69.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.