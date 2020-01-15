Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Buys 16,770 Shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,770 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the first quarter valued at $30,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 135.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 53.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH alerts:

NLY stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,201,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,005,144. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.40. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a one year low of $8.07 and a one year high of $10.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.10.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $152.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.05 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 188.46% and a positive return on equity of 11.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NLY. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.86.

In related news, Director John H. Schaefer bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $92,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 87,494 shares in the company, valued at $805,819.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.