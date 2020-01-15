Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Increases Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 0.9% of Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6,517.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,307,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,169,000 after buying an additional 23,940,007 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,863,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,087,745,000 after buying an additional 4,397,580 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,309,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,222,000 after buying an additional 2,843,458 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,381,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,075,000 after buying an additional 2,576,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,661,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,809,000 after buying an additional 1,972,587 shares in the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $1.51 on Wednesday, hitting $91.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,755,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,754,415. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $227.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.52. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 48.16%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.69.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

