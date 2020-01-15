Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Increases Stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises 1.0% of Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arjuna Capital increased its holdings in Bank of America by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 51,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,444,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,370,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,734,000 after acquiring an additional 144,700 shares during the period. STA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. 69.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.45.

BAC stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,482,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,837,875. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $311.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.64. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $26.05 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.85.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.73 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

In other news, insider Kathleen A. Knox sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $1,209,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,381.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $203,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

