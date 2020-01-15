Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Purchases 75 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,962 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 4,303.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,491,367 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $297,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,500 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 609.5% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 552,879 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $110,205,000 after acquiring an additional 474,951 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 582.7% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 527,530 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $102,328,000 after acquiring an additional 450,264 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 5,312.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 348,863 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $62,677,000 after acquiring an additional 342,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 230.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,665 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $57,970,000 after acquiring an additional 225,069 shares during the last quarter. 71.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NSC traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, hitting $202.42. The stock had a trading volume of 23,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,016. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52-week low of $160.19 and a 52-week high of $211.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $193.77 and a 200-day moving average of $187.08.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.08). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. TD Securities cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.59.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

