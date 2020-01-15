Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Sells 342 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 20,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

Shares of NYSE KMB traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.75. Kimberly Clark Corp has a fifty-two week low of $107.44 and a fifty-two week high of $143.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.61. The company has a market cap of $48.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.51.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.04. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 93,800.00%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 62.33%.

KMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.50.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.