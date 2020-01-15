Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Sells 35 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. cut its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Alphabet by 72.4% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 50 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in Alphabet by 256.3% in the third quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 57 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 33.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Alphabet from $1,525.00 to $1,460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $1,360.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,438.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $3.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,433.93. 423,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,575,597. The stock has a market capitalization of $990.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,354.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,246.47. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,027.03 and a 12 month high of $1,442.63.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). The firm had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $13.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

