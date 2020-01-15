BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.50 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Gulliver now anticipates that the company will earn $1.50 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.39. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

OTCMKTS BHOOY opened at $80.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.18. BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR has a 12-month low of $59.00 and a 12-month high of $80.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.79.

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

