Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) PT Raised to at Piper Sandler

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from to in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

BOOT has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen upped their price objective on Boot Barn from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum began coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Stephens began coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Boot Barn from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT traded down $1.29 on Tuesday, hitting $43.50. 10,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,404. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.27 and its 200 day moving average is $37.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.27. Boot Barn has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $48.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.13 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boot Barn news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $105,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 19,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $783,233.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,922.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,111 shares of company stock valued at $6,084,607 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,132,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,293,000 after buying an additional 2,202,171 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 130.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,914,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,550 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,587,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,220,000 after purchasing an additional 452,793 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 1,460.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 454,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,188,000 after purchasing an additional 425,100 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the third quarter valued at about $10,743,000.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

