Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.92 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) to post sales of $2.92 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific posted sales of $2.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full year sales of $10.52 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $12.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.36 billion to $12.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Boston Scientific.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens set a $48.00 target price on Boston Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $53.00 target price on Boston Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.62.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 5,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $210,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,902.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 4,050 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $184,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,751 shares of company stock valued at $8,680,501 over the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,078,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,120,000. Finally, Patten Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,875,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,852,317. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.40. Boston Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $46.62.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

