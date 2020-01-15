BP plc (LON:BP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BP plc (LON:BP) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 618.85 ($8.14).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BP shares. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 590 ($7.76) to GBX 560 ($7.37) in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank cut their target price on shares of BP from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Main First Bank started coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a GBX 620 ($8.16) target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.76) target price on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BP from GBX 625 ($8.22) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

In other BP news, insider Brian Gilvary acquired 63 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 509 ($6.70) per share, with a total value of £320.67 ($421.82). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 193 shares of company stock valued at $94,662.

Shares of BP stock traded down GBX 0.70 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 495.20 ($6.51). The company had a trading volume of 31,528,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,510,000. The company has a market cap of $100.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 482.06 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 505.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.17. BP has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 583.40 ($7.67).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.32%.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

