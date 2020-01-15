Brampton Brick (TSE:BBL.A) Sets New 52-Week High at $7.33

Brampton Brick Ltd (TSE:BBL.A)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$7.33 and last traded at C$7.33, with a volume of 1100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.68, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.20. The company has a market cap of $67.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97.

Brampton Brick Company Profile (TSE:BBL.A)

Brampton Brick Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells masonry and landscape products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Masonry Products and Landscape Products. The Masonry Products segment offers clay bricks; and a range of concrete masonry products, including stone veneer, concrete bricks, and blocks.

