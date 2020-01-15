Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,960,000 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the December 15th total of 4,240,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,977. Brighthouse Financial has a one year low of $32.53 and a one year high of $44.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.34.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 17.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 40.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 84.3% during the third quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 119.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 41.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

BHF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Brighthouse Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Brighthouse Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

